Derry picked up their first win of the 2019 BOI Dr. McKenna Cup on Sunday when they beat Fermanagh in Brewster Park by 3-09 v 2-08.

All of Derry’s goals came from Ben McCarron, one in the first half and two in the second. It was a three point game at half-time with Derry leading by 1-07 v 1-04.

Next up for Derry is the visit of Ulster University on Wednesday evening, while Fermanagh make the trip to Tyrone.