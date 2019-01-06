Declan Kerr looks ahead to Donegal Sports Star Awards

The launch for the 2018 Donegal Sports Star Awards will take place in the Mount Errigal Hotel on Monday the 7th of January at 6 p.m. sharp.

Details will be announced for the awards function which takes place on Friday 25th of January in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

At the launch the Donegal Sports Star Awards winners from 1978 will be honoured with

presentations to mark the 40th anniversary.

Information on tickets and other details for the function will be released at the launch and the special guest will also be announced.

PRO of the Donegal Sports Star Awards Declan Kerr joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to look ahead to this year’s awards…