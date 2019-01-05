Two teenagers in custody after Police car rammed in Limavady

Two teenagers are in Police custody on suspicion of a number of motoring offences following an incident in Limavady last night

Two males aged 15 and 16 have been arrested.

At around 8pm on Friday night it was reported that suspected stolen car had failed to stop for police in the town.

A short time later, the car rammed a police car in an attempt to make off from the scene. One officer sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collision. The driver of the car was subsequently arrested.

Two young males who were also in the car made off on food, one male was later arrested in Derry.

The car, a Vauxhall Zafira is believed to have been stolen in Derry earlier in the evening.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact officers in Limavady.