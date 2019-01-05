Man due in court charged with woman’s death in Killygordon

A man is due in court this (Saturday) evening in connection with the death of a woman at a house in Killygordon.

The man in his late 20s and originally from Donegal town, was arrested following the death of 27 year old Jasmine McMonagle at her home in Forest Park in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The mother of two, originally from Castlefin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to Letterkenny University where a post mortem examination was carried out yesterday evening by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan.

The man, who was known to Jasmine, will appear before a special sitting of Sligo District Court at 8pm charged in connection with the case.