Man remains in custody following death of woman in Killygordon

Gardai are continuing to investigate the death of a woman in Killygordon.

27 year old Jasmine McMonagle was found dead at her home in Forest Park in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A man in his 20s remains in Garda custody.

The mother of two, originally from Castlefin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to Letterkenny University where a post mortem examination was carried out yesterday evening by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan.

The scene remained sealed of yesterday to facilitate a technical examination.