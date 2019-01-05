Man charged with the murder of Jasmine McMonagle

A 27 year old man has appeared in court in Sligo this evening charged with the murder of Jasmine McMongagle in Killygordon.

Richard Burke, whose address was given as Forest Park, Killygordon, was granted legal aid during his appearance at Sligo District Court.

He was remanded in custody and will appear in Harristown Court next Friday.

Burke was arrested following the death of Jasmine McMonagle at her home in Forest Park in the early hours of Friday morning.

The mother of two, originally from Castlefin, was pronounced dead at the scene.