Tyrone are looking to build on their win over Derry in Round 1 of the Dr. McKenna Cup tomorrow when they host UUJ in Omagh.

Tyrone have just 7 of the players from the win over Derry in the starting 15, with only four players in the same positions.

The students had a draw with Rory Gallagher’s Fermanagh in Round 1.

Liam Donnelly joined Tom Comack to preview tomorrow’s clash…