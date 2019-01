Donegal take on Down in Newry tomorrow in their second Dr. McKenna Cup game of the season as they look to defend their crown.

Donegal were 10 point winners over Queens in the sides opening game in the tournament, but will face a stiffer test tomorrow. Down will be hoping to bounce back from a one point loss to Cavan last week.

Tom Comack looked ahead to tomorrow’s game with Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News…