Derry make the trip to Enniskillen for their second match of the 2019 BOI Dr. McKenna Cup tomorrow where they will take on Fermanagh.

Derry lost to Tyrone by nine points in Round 1 while Fermanagh played out a 1-09 v 0-12 draw with UUJ.

Tom Comack spoke with Sports Editor of the Co. Derry Post Michael McMullan ahead of the game tomorrow…