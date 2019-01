Jockey Martin Harley had 2 winners at Lingfield earlier today.

His first win came aboard the Alan King trained Nylon Speed in the Betway Live Casino Handicap while his second came in the Follow Sun Racing On Twitter Conditions Stakes where he rode Salateen for trainer David O’Meara.

Harley will be in action four more times this evening at Kempton, with his first race getting off at 4.45pm where he will ride the Michael Bell trained Heatherdown.