Tyrone name team for University Ulster clash

The Tyrone team to play University Ulster in the Dr McKenna Cup on Sunday has been named.
Only 7 of the players who started against Derry in Round 1 before Christmas are included.
They are Aidan McCrory, Liam Rafferty, Conor Meyler, Conan Grugan, Brian Kennedy, Kyle Coney and Ruiari Sludden.
There are only 4 players starting in the same position as the game against Derry,
In total there are 11 other positional switches to the team for the second outing in the B.O.I. Mc Kenna Cup
Tyrone Squad to play UUJ this Sunday.
1 B Gallen
2 C McLaughlin
3 HP McGeary
4 A McCrory
5 L Rafferty
6 C Meyler
7 M Murnaghan
8 C Grugan
9 B Kennedy
10 D McClure
11 K Coney
12 C McCann
13 D Canavan
14 R O’Neill
15 R Sludden
16 N Morgan
17 R Brennan
18 R Gray
19 P Harte
20 B McDonnell
21 C McShane
22 D Mulgrew
23 N Sludden