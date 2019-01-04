Tyrone name team for University Ulster clash

The Tyrone team to play University Ulster in the Dr McKenna Cup on Sunday has been named.

Only 7 of the players who started against Derry in Round 1 before Christmas are included.

They are Aidan McCrory, Liam Rafferty, Conor Meyler, Conan Grugan, Brian Kennedy, Kyle Coney and Ruiari Sludden.

There are only 4 players starting in the same position as the game against Derry,

In total there are 11 other positional switches to the team for the second outing in the B.O.I. Mc Kenna Cup

Tyrone Squad to play UUJ this Sunday.

1 B Gallen

2 C McLaughlin

3 HP McGeary

4 A McCrory

5 L Rafferty

6 C Meyler

7 M Murnaghan

8 C Grugan

9 B Kennedy

10 D McClure

11 K Coney

12 C McCann

13 D Canavan

14 R O’Neill

15 R Sludden

16 N Morgan

17 R Brennan

18 R Gray

19 P Harte

20 B McDonnell

21 C McShane

22 D Mulgrew

23 N Sludden