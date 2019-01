The winners of the Euromillions New Year’s Day jackpot are planning to share their 130 million euro fortune with around 50 friends and family.

Patrick and Frances Connolly, from Moira in Co Down says they celebrated their big win with a hug and a cup of tea.

The couple who are in their 50s and have three daughters says they’ve drawn up a list of people they want to help out.

Frances Connolly, originally Graham, a native of Glebe in Sion Mills says she can’t wait to see their faces………