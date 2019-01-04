Record level of interest in exemption from Irish consultation

There’s said to be a record level of public interest in the consultation on exemptions from Irish in schools.

Education Minister Joe McHugh has now extended the consultation period with over 2,100 responses already submitted to the online survey.

The consultation is seeking views on the way students can apply to be exempted from the study of Irish in schools.

The closing date for submissions is now Friday January 18th.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says, the current legislation which dates back to the 1990s needs to be updated to meet the needs of modern society: