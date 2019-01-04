Pathologist due at scene of woman’s death in Killygordon shortly

Investigations are continuing following the death of a woman in her 20s this morning at Forest Park, Killygordon.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 20s was arrested this morning at around 7:30am, he is currently being detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The body remains at the scene and Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan is expected to arrive shortly.

The Garda Technical Bureau has also been notified and are en route.

Inspector Michael Harrison gave this update a short time ago outside Letterkenny Garda Station: