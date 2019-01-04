ISPCA call for immediate ban on fur farming in Donegal

The ISPCA has called on Minister Michael Creed to introduce an immediate ban on fur farming in Ireland.

The organisation has confirmed that a fur farm in Donegal is continuing to operate.

There are a total of three fur farms across the country, one also in Kerry and Loais containing a combined total of 200,000 mink.

The ISPCA has welcomed Serbia becoming the latest country to ban fur farming.

Veterinary Ireland as part of its policy on fur farming in Ireland has also called for an immediate ban.

ISPCA CEO is Dr Andrew Kelly: