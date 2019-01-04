Abbott leading investment for IDA Ireland in 2018

IDA Ireland say its investment in Abbott, Donegal was one of its leading investments of 2018.

Almost 230,000 people are employed by IDA backed companies across Ireland, over 11,800 of which are employed in border regions.

Among IDA Ireland’s leading investments for 2018 was Abbott in Donegal.

It was announced in July that up to 500 new jobs are to be created at the pharmaceutical plant in Donegal Town.

Plans are in place to expand the company’s existing manufacturing facility, leading to the creation of hundreds of new jobs over the next few years

Latest figures from IDA Ireland show that in border regions there has been a growth employment rate of 3% with 11,885 people now employed by IDA backed companies.