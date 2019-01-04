Man detained following woman’s death in Killygordon

An investigation has been launched into the death of a woman in Killygordon.

Gardaí were called to a house in the early hours of this morning and it’s understood that two young children were removed via ambulance.

The house and surrounding area has since been sealed off with the scene currently being examined by forensic detectives.

The woman was in her late 20s.

A man has been arrested and is understood to be in custody.

Local Cllr Patrick McGowan says people are waiting for more information to emerge: