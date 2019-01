A Donegal based nursing home group has secured a €10m deal which will see it increase its bed capacity to 1,000 by 2020.

BGF has made its first investment in the Republic with the acquisition of a stake in Brindley Healthcare.

Brindley, which now has 400 beds in eight nursing homes across the country, started in Convoy.

CEO Amanda Torrens says the expanded company will be building a headquarters in Donegal, and further expansion of local services will take place in the future………..