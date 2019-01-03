Work ongoing to stockpile medicines in event of no deal Brexit

The Taoiseach says work is ongoing to stockpile medicines in the event of a no deal Brexit.

Concerns are being raised about the availability of prescription drugs after March, if the UK crashes out of the EU without a deal.

While big pharmaceutical companies are located in Ireland, many generic brands of medicines are made in Britain.

The issue was discussed earlier, with Ministers being briefed on contingency plans for a hard Brexit and the Taoiseach’s 40 minute phone conversation with German Chancellor, Angela Merkel this morning.

Leo Varadkar says several State agencies are in discussions about stockpiling: