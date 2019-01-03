Rory Holden and Daniel Lafferty move on loan deals in England

Two former Derry City men, Rory Holden and Daniel Lafferty, are on the move in England.

Rochdale have confirmed the loan signing of Holden. The 21-year-old former Derry forward joins Dale until the end of the season from Championship side Bristol City, subject to the relevant clearance.

Holden joined the Robins from Derry on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2017.

He has impressed for Bristol City’s under-23 squad since arriving at Ashton Gate and has been capped by Northern Ireland under-21s.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United have loaned defender Daniel Lafferty to League One side Peterborough United for the remainder of the season.

Lafferty, who left Derry in 2012 for Burnley, joins the Peterborough squad in time for Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough.

He played just once for the Blades this term.