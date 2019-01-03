New political movement to host Donegal meeting next week

The new All Ireland Movement initiated by former Sinn Fein TD Peadar Tóibín will hold its first public meeting in the Clanree, Hotel in Letterkenny next Tuesday.

Deputy Tóibín says he’s had an avalanche of support have had an avalanche of support, with 1,400 people already signed up and 20 Cumainn established.

He says the aim is to have 100 Cumann before the end of February.

Deputy Toibin says there will be a formal launch of the party, including its name, in the coming weeks, and in the meantime, the plan is to visit every county in Ireland………