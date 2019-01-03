Irish Water’s €12m Donegal investment project to be complete by end of 2019

Irish Water has confirmed that works taking place across Donegal as part of the utility’s €12 million investment are expected to be complete by the end of 2019.

The works involve the decommissioning and replacement of approximately 40km kilometres of ageing water mains at thirteen priority sections across Donegal including: Ballybofey South Backline, Argery Reservoir; Ballindrait & Lifford Reservoir, Three Trees, Quigleys Point, Cabry, Redcastle, Kerrykeel, Fanad, Sheskinbeg.

Works are also scheduled for Derrybeg to Brinlack; Meenaleck to Ranafast; Corker, Rossnowlagh; Abbeylands, Ballyshannon; Ballyshannon Town (Erne Street & St. Benildus Avenue); and Bundoran West End.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the street/road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply as well as the removal of 116 backyard services in Ballyshannon Town.

Its expected, the ongoing works in Carlin, Kerrykeel; Donaghmore, Fanad; and also the pipeline from Meenaleck to Ranafast will be completed by the end of January

Irish Water says the works in Argery, Ballindrait and Lifford commenced in December and should be completed by March 2019.

Installation of the 1.4km water main at Sheskinbeg will begin at Stranacorkragh in January 2019 with works set to last approximately 5 weeks.

Works to install 5km of water main from Derrybeg to Brinnalack will begin next month and are expected to last approximately 20 weeks.

Installation of the 9km water main at Ballybofey South Backline (Cross Roads, Killygordon to Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey) will begin mid-January and progress towards Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey which is expected to last around 26 weeks.

Irish Water statement in full:

3 January 2019 – Irish Water working in partnership with Donegal County Council is investing €12 million in the replacement and rehabilitation of approximately 40km of old water mains across the county. The works commenced in September 2018 and will be completed by the end of 2019. The contract for the works was awarded to ShareRidge Limited.

The works involve the decommissioning and replacement of approximately 40km kilometres of ageing water mains at thirteen priority sections across Donegal including: Ballybofey South Backline, Argery Reservoir; Ballindrait & Lifford Reservoir, Three Trees, Quigleys Point, Cabry, Redcastle, Kerrykeel, Fanad, Sheskinbeg. There are also works scheduled for Derrybeg to Brinlack; Meenaleck to Ranafast; Corker, Rossnowlagh; Abbeylands, Ballyshannon; Ballyshannon Town (Erne Street & St. Benildus Avenue); and Bundoran West End. The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the street/road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply.The project will also involve the removal of 116 backyard services in Ballyshannon Town.

Kieran Collins, Irish Water stated “We are happy with the rate of progress and look forward to the works being completed on all 13 sections towards the end of 2019. This will improve the level of service to consumers and making significant progress on leakage reduction within the county”

The ongoing works in Carlin, Kerrykeel; Donaghmore, Fanad; and also the pipeline from Meenaleck to Ranafast will be completed by the end of January

The works in Argery, Ballindrait and Lifford commenced in December and should be completed by March 2019

Installation of the 1.4km water main at Sheskinbeg will begin on the L-1263 at Stranacorkragh in January 2019. It is expected that works will last for approximately 5 weeks.

Installation of the 5km water main from Derrybeg to Brinnalack will begin on the R-257 at Derrybeg in February 2019. It is expected that works will last for approximately 20 weeks.

Installation of the 9km water main at Ballybofey South Backline (Cross Roads, Killygordon to Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey) will begin on the L-3044-6 at The Cross, Killygordon commencing in mid-January 2019 and progress towards Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey. It is expected that works will last for approximately 26 weeks.

Traffic management will be in operation at all sites during the works and rresidents and businesses in the affected areas will be notified ahead of the work commencing and provided with contact details should they have any questions. As the works are spread widely across various parts of the county, the priority and schedule of works has been agreed between the contractor and Irish Water, in consultation with the various Donegal County Council area roads offices to align with road works and other works programmes.