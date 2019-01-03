Gardai renew appeal for information on Letterkenny assaults

Gardaí in Letterkenny have renewed their appeal for information about two serious assaults in Letterkenny just before Christmas, one of which involved a man receiving apparent stab wounds.

Gardai say the incidents were unrelated, but they believe both may have inviolved the same assailants.

Gardai say both assaults happened in the vicinity of the Church Lane and Castle Street, between 3:30am and 5am on the morning of Saturday December 22nd.

A man in his 20s and a man in his 30s received serious but non-life threatening injuries in two separate incidents and each was taken to Hospital. One of the men had apparent stab wound injuries.

Gardai want to speak to anyone with information about the incidents, particularly who witnessed the assault or saw anyone in distress in the vicinity of Church Lane, Castle Street, College Road, St Eunan’s College or the entrance to Hawthorn Heights.

Motorists or taxi drivers in the area who may have dash camera footage are also being urged to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-91-67100, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.