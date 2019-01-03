GAA Programme – Look Ahead to 2019

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, with the new playing season up and running Tom Comack is joined by Peter Campbell, Sports Editor of the Donegal Democrat/ People’s Press and Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News- two men in the know – to find out what shape Donegal are in for the season ahead.

Tom is also joined by Alan Rogers of the Ulster Herald and Michael McMullan of the Co Derry Post, to find what the mood is in Tyrone and Derry as they set out on the new season…