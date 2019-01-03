DACC welcomes progress on disabled parking signage

Donegal Action for Cancer Care says it will be pressing Donegal County Council to ensure that 50 disabled parking bay signs are erected across the county before the end of the month.

Last year, the council agreed that new signs would be placed on 10 disabled parking bays in each Municipal District by the end of 2018.

Donegal Action for Cancer Care Chair Betty Holmes says the last update they received suggested that target would not be met, and they’ll now be pressing to ensure all the signs are erected in the coming weeks.

She was speaking on the Nine til Noon Show………