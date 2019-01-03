Angry scenes as man is charged with three year old’s murder in Derry

There were angry scenes at Derry Magistrate’s Court after a 24-year-old man was returned for trial on a charge of murdering a 3-year-old child.

Liam Whoriskey of Glenabbey Gardens in Derry appeared at a preliminary enquiry in Bishop Street courthouse today.

Before the case was heard Deputy District Judge Philip Mc Ateer warned the packed court room that ‘all proceedings will be conducted with dignity’ and advised everyone to keep that in mind.

Whoriskey was also charged with cruelty to a child under 16 on August 15 and a similar charge on a date between September 6 and September 16.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Whoriskey was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court sitting on January 29 and remanded in custody.

After the defendant was taken from the dock some friends and family of the deceased began shouting abuse across the court room towards members of Whoriskey’s family.

Police quickly moved them outside and there were no further incidents.