Irish nursing unions claim 2018 was the worst year on record for hospital overcrowding.

Figures released today by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation say a record 108,227 patients went without hospital beds – a nine percent increase on 2017.

In Letterkenny University Hospital, the increase was five percent, with a total of 5,174 people awaiting in-patient beds in 2018, compared with 4,889 in 2017

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghda says Limerick and Cork were the worst affected: