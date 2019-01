The total new car registrations for the year 2018 is down over 4%.

According to statistics released today by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry the total new car registrations for the year 2018 finished, at 125,557 4.4% down on 2017.

In Donegal the total new car registrations from the period January to December 2018 was 2599, down 11.69% from 2017 at 2943.

Brian Cooke is Director General Designate of the Society of the Irish Motor Industry: