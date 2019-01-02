McCLean, Harkin & Parkhouse sign on at Derry City

Derry City have confirmed the arrival of Ciaron Harkin, Patrick McClean and David Parkhouse to the Brandywell.

The trio were officially unveiled at a press conference this afternoon.

McClean returns to the club for a second spell, having spent time with both Waterford and Sligo Rovers since leaving Brandywell.

Ciaron Harkin is another player that developed in the City underage setup ands joins from Coleraine on a swap deal, with Ben Doherty heading the other way.

David Parkhouse is on the books of Sheffield United and joins City on a six month loan deal.

Parkhouse payed for local club, Maiden City Academy before moving to the Blades.

The striker has been capped at U-21 level for Northern Ireland.

Manager Declan Devine told Kevin McLaughlin he is pleased with Derry’s latest trio…