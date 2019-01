Donegal Jockey Martin Harley has continued his good form from the end of last year into January with his first of 2019.

Riding in Newcastle, the Trentagh man took victory in the opening race on the card with 11/4 shot Cloudlam for trainer WJ Haggas.

He also had two third place finishes this afternoon at Newcastle on Come on Tier (7/2) and Kentucky Kingdom (5/4f).

Harley finished out last year with 87 wins.