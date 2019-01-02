Major wind farm near Barnesmore Gap set to get go-ahead

A multi-million euro wind farm near Barnesmore Gap is set to get the go-ahead.

It’s after a High Court Legal Challenge to the development was withdrawn.

The objections had been launched by the Irish Raptor Study Group over concerns about the impact of the development on Hen Harriers in the area.

The 19-turbine wind farm development at Meenbog near Barnesmore Gap had initially been under threat following concerns over the possible impact on the breeding of the Hen Harrier bird species in the area.

The plans had been subject to 250 objections from surrounding communities, with the Irish Raptor Study Group launching a legal challenge which came before the High Court in December, welcomed by local group Finn Valley Wind Action.

In a statement, the Irish Raptor Study group confirmed it had withdrawn the court challenge with An Bord Planala granting planning permission to Cork-based company Planree Limited to move forward with the development.