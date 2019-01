This morning, Letterkenny University Hospital was the fourth most overcrowded in the country with 26 people awaiting in-patient beds, four of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

Nationally, there were 366 people awaiting beds, with the highest number, 48, at University Hospital, Limerick.

Meanwhile, Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn is rejecting the government claim that this is not an primarily issue of money or resources.

He says the only solution is more staff and more beds…………….