House prices are expected to rise by around 5 per cent in 2019.

That’s according to the latest house price report from MyHome.ie.

It shows prices nationally fell by 0.9% in the last 3 months of 2018 and were unchanged in Dublin.

The average house price across the country is now 266 thousand euro.

Author of the report is Conall MacCoille, Chief Economist at Davy – he says house prices are likely to rise in 2019 once the uncertainty of Brexit has been resolved.