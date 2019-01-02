Donegal Domestic Violence Centre full to capacity over Christmas

The Donegal Domestic Violence Centre was full to capacity over the Christmas period.

It’s understood that the centre has seen a huge increase in the number of calls and requests for help over the last few weeks with the centre having to seek assistance from other facilities to cope with the demand.

It comes as new laws to protect victims of domestic violence come into effect today.

The Domestic Violence Act creates the new offence of coercive control which offers protection from psychological abuse.

Manager of the Donegal Domestic Violence Centre Marie Haynesworth says the demand is expected to increase further in the New Year: