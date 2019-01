A number of warning signs have been erected on Carrickfinn beach after a child partially sank in moving sands at the weekend.

The incident happened when the three year old was walking on the beach with his mother.

It’s understood that the mother came to the child’s rescue after he sank up to his waist.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig is hopeful that the new signs will be effective but Donegal County Council will re-examining the situation in the coming weeks: