Buncrana fire causes HSE clinic cancellations

The HSE has confirmed that a number of clinics in Buncrana have been cancelled as a result of the fire which damaged a building on Main Street in the early hours of New Years Eve.

Service users are asked not to present for any scheduled appointments at the premises.

Alternative clinic locations are being sought and service users will be contacted as soon as possible regarding further appointments.

The services affected are Speech & Language Therapy, Clinical Psychology, Paediatric Occupational Therapy, Paediatric Physiotherapy, Early Intervention Team, Adult Social Work, Ophthalmics, Child & Adolescent Mental Health Services, and Community Palliative Care.

The HSE apologises for the delay and disruption to services arising from the fire and is working to have services resumed as soon as possible.

Any enquiries from service users may be made by contacting Tel: 074 9361044.

Garda investigations are continuing, with clear indications that the blaze may have started maliciously.