Road deaths fall nationally, but rise in Donegal

There’s been a drop in the number of people who have died on Irish roads this year, but in Donegal, the year on year figure has almost doubled.

Six people have lost their lives over Christmas bringing the death toll so far to 151.

The latest deaths happened yesterday, in separate crashes in Cork and Limerick.

The figure is down on the 158 people who were killed in 2017.

However, in Donegal, there were 10 deaths on the roads this year, compared to 6 in 2017.

