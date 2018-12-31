HSE says Winter Plan is working as rate of surgery cancellations is confirmed

Hospital waiting lists have dropped by a third compared to this time last year.

The HSE has given an update on its Winter Plan, with figures showing 224 patients were waiting to be admitted to hospital from Emergency Departments.

South Tipperary Hospital and University Hospital Limerick were among those with the highest waiting numbers.

Over the weekend, 5,700 patients attended our EDs, with over 1,400 admitted for further treatment.

The Health Minister Simon Harris says the lower rate of flu so far this season may be contributing to the figures……………

25 procedures had to be cancelled every day in the first 9 months of the year because of overcrowding in hospitals.

New figures released to the Irish Daily Mail show a total of 7 thousand operations didn’t go ahead because of what the HSE calls “capacity issues”.

The Irish Medical Organisation says it’s a “national disgrace” – President Peadar Gilligan says it highlights the need for more bed space……………