Donegal Sport Star nominations announced

The nomination for the Donegal Sport Star Awards have been released.
The launch for the awards will take place in the Mount Errigal Hotel next Monday the 7th of January with the function itself on Friday 25th of January in Letterkenny.
2018 donegal Sports Star Awards Nominees
Appreciation
Monica Grier, Ramelton (Jump ‘n’ Jacks’)
Thomas McCarron, Carrigart A.B.C.
Tom Beag Gillespie, C.L.G. Ghaoth Dobhair
Athletics
Brendan Boyce, Finn Valley A.C.
Ciaran Doherty, Leterkenny A.C
Sommer Lecky, Finn Valley A.C.
Basketball
Aisling Nee, Fabplus North West
Andrea McGlynn, Ballyshannon 88ers
Laura Kealy, Letterkenny Blaze
Luke Cassidy, Letterkenny Blaze
Shannon Cunningham, Letterkenny Blaze
Boxing
Dylan Browne McMonagle, Letterkenny A.B.C.
Leah Gallen, Raphoe A.B.C.
Paddy McShane, Letterkenny A.B.C.
Shaun McConigley, Letterkenny A.B.C.
Brendan McDaid Memorial Special Achievement
Jason Black, Letterkenny (K2 Ascent)
Martin Mooney, Inishowen A.C. (Multi-Discipline)
Shaun Stewart, Creeslough (Adventure Racing)
Camogie
Hannah Mc Dermott, Burt GAA Club
Shantel Robinson, Burt GAA Club
Zoe Whoriskey, Burt GAA Club
Clay Pigeon Shooting
George Grier, Mulroy Clay Pigeon Club
Liam O’Donnell, North Inishowen Gun Club
Marcus Logue, Mulroy Clay Pigeon Club
Shaun Gavigan, Ardara & Downstrands Gun Club
Coach
Declan Boyle, Finn Harps U17 Team
Declan Bonner, Donegal Senior Men GAA Team
Francie Martin, Glenfin Ladies GAA
Maxi Curran, Donegal Senior Ladies GAA Team
Mervyn O’Donnell, C.L.G. Ghaoth Dobhair
Ollie Horgan, Finn Harps Senior Team
Trevor Alcorn, Termon GAA
Cue Sports
John Connors, North West Snooker Club
Ronan Whyte, North West Snooker Club
Sean Devenney, North West Snooker Club
Cycling
Callum Morris, Clonmany
Cathal Gallagher, Errigal Cycling Club
Mitchell McLaughlin, Four Masters Cycling Club
Odhran Doogan, Powerhouse Sports Team
Ronan Mc Laughlin, Muff
Darts
Charlie Grant, Quigley’s Point
Declan Quinn, Glenties
Jordan Boyce, Newtowncunningham
Sean Wilson, Drumfries, Buncrana
Equestrian
Conor Orr, Rathmullan
Dylan Browne-McMonagle, Letterkenny
Mary Devine, Glenswilly
Oisin Orr, Rathmullan
GAA
Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Killybegs
Karen Guthrie, Glenfin
Megan Ryan, Milford
Nathan Boyle, Aodh Ruadh
Odhrán Mac Niallais, Gaoth Dobhair
Ryan McHugh, Kilcar
Treasa Doherty, Carndonagh
Yvonne Bonner, Glenfin
Golf
Ballyliffen Golf Club
Gymnastics
Crystal Gjorgjievski, Buncrana (Twisters Northwest Gymnastics Centre of Excellence)
On-In Fisher, Carrigart
Ruby McBride, Dungloe
Hockey
Alexander Tinney, Raphoe (Banbridge Hockey Club)
Ben Wallace, Raphoe (Annadale Hockey Club, Belfast)
Luke Witherow, Raphoe (Banbridge Hockey Club)
Hurling
Ciaran Mathewson, Seán Mac Cumhaills
Declan Coulter, Setanta
Padraic Doherty,Burt
Stephen Gillespie, Burt
International Achievement
Avril McNamee, Ballybofey
Charlotte Kennedy, Ardara
Jason Quigley, Golden Boy Promotions
John Quinn, Ballylennon
Kieran Murray, Ramelton
Shaun Sharkey, Dungloe
Martial Arts
Adele Smyth, Carndonagh
Darragh Mc Cole, Quigley’s Point
Laura Browne, North West Shotokan Karate Club
Ruairi Dougal, Moville
Stephen John Carlin, North West Shotokan Karate Club
Stephen Sims, Letterkenny
Motor Cycling
Caolán Irwin, Kilmacrennan
Rhys Irwin, Kilmacrennan
Richard Kerr, Kilmacrennan
Motor Sport
Daniel Conaghan, Milford & Terence Magee, Kilmacrennan
Declan Boyle, Lettermacaward
Gary McElhinney, Donegal Town
Manus Kelly, Glenswilly & Donal Barrett, Milford
Paddy Robinson, Kilmacrennan
Rory Kennedy, Letterkenny
Timothy Duggan, Milford
Para-Athlete
Catherine Grier, Ramelton
James Boyle, Dungloe
Oisin Merritt, Stranorlar
Thomas Sweeney, Laghey
Power Lifting
Bosco Reid, Finn Valley Vikings Powerlifting Team
Caroline Dolan, Finn Valley Vikings Powerlifting Team
Connor Logue, Frosses
Edyta Piechowicz, Finn Valley Vikings Powerlifting Team
Megan Keown, Letterkenny
Primary School Sports Boy
Liam Carlin, Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Lifford
Matthew Ryder, Scoil Náisiúnta, Ghort a’ Choirce
Seaghan Mac Cormaic, S.N. Taobhóige, An Clochán
Stephen O Cuireain, Scoil Náisiúnta, Ghort a’ Choirce
Primary School Sports Girl
Jodie Loughrey, Scoil Íosogáin, Buncrana
Lauren McCann, St. Aengus N.S. Bridgend
Riona Doherty, St. Mary’s N.S., Stranorlar
Primary School (Small <100) Faugher N.S., Dunfanaghy S.N. Taobhóige, An Clochán St. Patrick’s Girls’ N.S., Carndonagh Primary School (Large >100)
Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Leitir Ceanainn
Scoil Naomh Bríd, Muff
Primary School Sports Teacher
Conor Delap, Scoil Íosogáin, Buncrana
Eimhear Bradley, Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Leitir Ceanainn
Johanne Mc Colgan, Scoil Naomh Bríd, Muff
Máire de Blaca, S.N. Taobhóige, An Clochán
Triona McMenamin, Faugher N.S., Dunfanaghy
Professional Sport Achievement
Georgie Kelly, Tooban
Martin Harley, Trentagh
Ronan Curtis, St.Johnston
Rowing
Aidan Green, Kincasslagh Rowing Club
Danny Ryan, Kilmacrennan
Niamh Duggan, Kincasslagh Rowing Club
Patrick Boomer, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara
Rugby
Conor McMenamin, Letterkenny (City of Derry R.F.C.)
Joe Dunleavy, Letterkenny (Malone R.F.C., Belfast)
Laura Feely, Ballybofey
Maeve Liston, Ballyshannon
Stephen Kelly, Carndonagh
Secondary School Sports Boy
Ciaran Moore, Loreto Community School, Milford
Cody Dunnion, Loreto Community School, Milford
Conor Campbell, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
Conor O’Donnell , Carndonagh Community School
Jude Mc Crossan, Deele College, Raphoe
Oisin Toye, Deele College, Raphoe
Secondary School Sports Girl
Áine Kerr, Deele College, Raphoe
Erin McLaughlin, Carndonagh Community School
Julie Trearty, Loreto Community School, Milford
Lauren Carr, Loreto Community School, Milford
Megan Ryan, Mulroy College, Milford
Niamh Moohan, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
Secondary School
Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
Carndonagh Community School
Mulroy College, Milford
Secondary School Sports Teacher
Conor Doherty, Carndonagh Community School
Evelyn Crampsie, Mulroy College, Milford
Soccer
Amber Barrett, Peamount United
Amy Boyle Carr, Glenties
Darragh Ellison, Finn Harps U17 Team
Fionnan Coyle, Gweedore
Luke Mc Glynn, Finn Harps
Ronan McKinley, Derry City Reserves
Tyler Toland, St. Johnston
Special Athlete
Meg Carr, Letterkenny
Patrick Quinlivan, Letterkenny
Sporting Acknowledgement
Myles Gallagher, Highland Radio
Surfing
Bea Greenberg, Rossnowlagh Surf Club
Cody Dunnion, Letterkenny
Eoin Lally, Bundoran Board Riders
Jack Scott Rossnowlagh Surf Club
Neil McCarthy, Bundoran Board Riders
Una Britton, Rossnowlagh Surf Club
Swimming
Cody Dunnion, Swilly Seals
Molly Nulty, Swilly Seals
Paddy Bond, Ramelton
Team
C.L.G. Ghaoth Dobhair
Donegal Surf Lifesaving National Nippers Team
Finn Harps Senior Team