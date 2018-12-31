Donegal Sport Star nominations announced

The nomination for the Donegal Sport Star Awards have been released.

The launch for the awards will take place in the Mount Errigal Hotel next Monday the 7th of January with the function itself on Friday 25th of January in Letterkenny.

2018 donegal Sports Star Awards Nominees

Appreciation

Monica Grier, Ramelton (Jump ‘n’ Jacks’)

Thomas McCarron, Carrigart A.B.C.

Tom Beag Gillespie, C.L.G. Ghaoth Dobhair

Athletics

Brendan Boyce, Finn Valley A.C.

Ciaran Doherty, Leterkenny A.C

Sommer Lecky, Finn Valley A.C.

Basketball

Aisling Nee, Fabplus North West

Andrea McGlynn, Ballyshannon 88ers

Laura Kealy, Letterkenny Blaze

Luke Cassidy, Letterkenny Blaze

Shannon Cunningham, Letterkenny Blaze

Boxing

Dylan Browne McMonagle, Letterkenny A.B.C.

Leah Gallen, Raphoe A.B.C.

Paddy McShane, Letterkenny A.B.C.

Shaun McConigley, Letterkenny A.B.C.

Brendan McDaid Memorial Special Achievement

Jason Black, Letterkenny (K2 Ascent)

Martin Mooney, Inishowen A.C. (Multi-Discipline)

Shaun Stewart, Creeslough (Adventure Racing)

Camogie

Hannah Mc Dermott, Burt GAA Club

Shantel Robinson, Burt GAA Club

Zoe Whoriskey, Burt GAA Club

Clay Pigeon Shooting

George Grier, Mulroy Clay Pigeon Club

Liam O’Donnell, North Inishowen Gun Club

Marcus Logue, Mulroy Clay Pigeon Club

Shaun Gavigan, Ardara & Downstrands Gun Club

Coach

Declan Boyle, Finn Harps U17 Team

Declan Bonner, Donegal Senior Men GAA Team

Francie Martin, Glenfin Ladies GAA

Maxi Curran, Donegal Senior Ladies GAA Team

Mervyn O’Donnell, C.L.G. Ghaoth Dobhair

Ollie Horgan, Finn Harps Senior Team

Trevor Alcorn, Termon GAA

Cue Sports

John Connors, North West Snooker Club

Ronan Whyte, North West Snooker Club

Sean Devenney, North West Snooker Club

Cycling

Callum Morris, Clonmany

Cathal Gallagher, Errigal Cycling Club

Mitchell McLaughlin, Four Masters Cycling Club

Odhran Doogan, Powerhouse Sports Team

Ronan Mc Laughlin, Muff

Darts

Charlie Grant, Quigley’s Point

Declan Quinn, Glenties

Jordan Boyce, Newtowncunningham

Sean Wilson, Drumfries, Buncrana

Equestrian

Conor Orr, Rathmullan

Dylan Browne-McMonagle, Letterkenny

Mary Devine, Glenswilly

Oisin Orr, Rathmullan

GAA

Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Killybegs

Karen Guthrie, Glenfin

Megan Ryan, Milford

Nathan Boyle, Aodh Ruadh

Odhrán Mac Niallais, Gaoth Dobhair

Ryan McHugh, Kilcar

Treasa Doherty, Carndonagh

Yvonne Bonner, Glenfin

Golf

Ballyliffen Golf Club

Gymnastics

Crystal Gjorgjievski, Buncrana (Twisters Northwest Gymnastics Centre of Excellence)

On-In Fisher, Carrigart

Ruby McBride, Dungloe

Hockey

Alexander Tinney, Raphoe (Banbridge Hockey Club)

Ben Wallace, Raphoe (Annadale Hockey Club, Belfast)

Luke Witherow, Raphoe (Banbridge Hockey Club)

Hurling

Ciaran Mathewson, Seán Mac Cumhaills

Declan Coulter, Setanta

Padraic Doherty,Burt

Stephen Gillespie, Burt

International Achievement

Avril McNamee, Ballybofey

Charlotte Kennedy, Ardara

Jason Quigley, Golden Boy Promotions

John Quinn, Ballylennon

Kieran Murray, Ramelton

Shaun Sharkey, Dungloe

Martial Arts

Adele Smyth, Carndonagh

Darragh Mc Cole, Quigley’s Point

Laura Browne, North West Shotokan Karate Club

Ruairi Dougal, Moville

Stephen John Carlin, North West Shotokan Karate Club

Stephen Sims, Letterkenny

Motor Cycling

Caolán Irwin, Kilmacrennan

Rhys Irwin, Kilmacrennan

Richard Kerr, Kilmacrennan

Motor Sport

Daniel Conaghan, Milford & Terence Magee, Kilmacrennan

Declan Boyle, Lettermacaward

Gary McElhinney, Donegal Town

Manus Kelly, Glenswilly & Donal Barrett, Milford

Paddy Robinson, Kilmacrennan

Rory Kennedy, Letterkenny

Timothy Duggan, Milford

Para-Athlete

Catherine Grier, Ramelton

James Boyle, Dungloe

Oisin Merritt, Stranorlar

Thomas Sweeney, Laghey

Power Lifting

Bosco Reid, Finn Valley Vikings Powerlifting Team

Caroline Dolan, Finn Valley Vikings Powerlifting Team

Connor Logue, Frosses

Edyta Piechowicz, Finn Valley Vikings Powerlifting Team

Megan Keown, Letterkenny

Primary School Sports Boy

Liam Carlin, Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Lifford

Matthew Ryder, Scoil Náisiúnta, Ghort a’ Choirce

Seaghan Mac Cormaic, S.N. Taobhóige, An Clochán

Stephen O Cuireain, Scoil Náisiúnta, Ghort a’ Choirce

Primary School Sports Girl

Jodie Loughrey, Scoil Íosogáin, Buncrana

Lauren McCann, St. Aengus N.S. Bridgend

Riona Doherty, St. Mary’s N.S., Stranorlar

Primary School (Small <100) Faugher N.S., Dunfanaghy S.N. Taobhóige, An Clochán St. Patrick’s Girls’ N.S., Carndonagh Primary School (Large >100)

Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Leitir Ceanainn

Scoil Naomh Bríd, Muff

Primary School Sports Teacher

Conor Delap, Scoil Íosogáin, Buncrana

Eimhear Bradley, Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Leitir Ceanainn

Johanne Mc Colgan, Scoil Naomh Bríd, Muff

Máire de Blaca, S.N. Taobhóige, An Clochán

Triona McMenamin, Faugher N.S., Dunfanaghy

Professional Sport Achievement

Georgie Kelly, Tooban

Martin Harley, Trentagh

Ronan Curtis, St.Johnston

Rowing

Aidan Green, Kincasslagh Rowing Club

Danny Ryan, Kilmacrennan

Niamh Duggan, Kincasslagh Rowing Club

Patrick Boomer, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara

Rugby

Conor McMenamin, Letterkenny (City of Derry R.F.C.)

Joe Dunleavy, Letterkenny (Malone R.F.C., Belfast)

Laura Feely, Ballybofey

Maeve Liston, Ballyshannon

Stephen Kelly, Carndonagh

Secondary School Sports Boy

Ciaran Moore, Loreto Community School, Milford

Cody Dunnion, Loreto Community School, Milford

Conor Campbell, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Conor O’Donnell , Carndonagh Community School

Jude Mc Crossan, Deele College, Raphoe

Oisin Toye, Deele College, Raphoe

Secondary School Sports Girl

Áine Kerr, Deele College, Raphoe

Erin McLaughlin, Carndonagh Community School

Julie Trearty, Loreto Community School, Milford

Lauren Carr, Loreto Community School, Milford

Megan Ryan, Mulroy College, Milford

Niamh Moohan, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Secondary School

Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Carndonagh Community School

Mulroy College, Milford

Secondary School Sports Teacher

Conor Doherty, Carndonagh Community School

Evelyn Crampsie, Mulroy College, Milford

Soccer

Amber Barrett, Peamount United

Amy Boyle Carr, Glenties

Darragh Ellison, Finn Harps U17 Team

Fionnan Coyle, Gweedore

Luke Mc Glynn, Finn Harps

Ronan McKinley, Derry City Reserves

Tyler Toland, St. Johnston

Special Athlete

Meg Carr, Letterkenny

Patrick Quinlivan, Letterkenny

Sporting Acknowledgement

Myles Gallagher, Highland Radio

Surfing

Bea Greenberg, Rossnowlagh Surf Club

Cody Dunnion, Letterkenny

Eoin Lally, Bundoran Board Riders

Jack Scott Rossnowlagh Surf Club

Neil McCarthy, Bundoran Board Riders

Una Britton, Rossnowlagh Surf Club

Swimming

Cody Dunnion, Swilly Seals

Molly Nulty, Swilly Seals

Paddy Bond, Ramelton

Team

C.L.G. Ghaoth Dobhair

Donegal Surf Lifesaving National Nippers Team

Finn Harps Senior Team