Donegal house prices rose by 4% in 2018

The average price of a house in Donegal is now €144,000 euro.

That’s 4% higher than this time last year, and 26% above its lowest point.

New figures from Daft.ie’s Q4 housing report have shown that nationally, house prices have risen by 5.5% in 2018.

According to Daft.ie, the average price for a house nationwide in the final quarter of the year was €254,000, down 1.1% on the figure for the third quarter.

The annual increase of 5.5% or just over €1,000 a month, was significantly smaller than increases of between 8% and 9% seen from 2015, to 2017 and marks the lowest year-end inflation rate since prices bottomed out in 2013.

In Donegal, prices in the final quarter of 2018 were 4% higher than a year previously, compared to a fall of 2% seen a year ago. The average house price is now €144,000, 26% above its lowest point.

Leitrim had the country’s joint highest percentage rise at 12%, with an average house price of €135,000, still the lowest in the country.