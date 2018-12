An overnight fire in Buncrana is being treated as malicious.

Shortly before 3.45 this morning, a fire was reported in a caged oil tank serving a HSE office building at the car park in the centre of Buncrana.

The area also includes shops, restaurants and a bank.

There was some damage caused to the roof of the building, but no injuries have been reported.

Local Councillor Nicholas Crossan says the situation could have been very different………..