Brexit prompts 22% rise in passport applications

There’s been a 22 per cent increase in the number of people from the UK applying for Irish passports.

New figures show 98,544 applications were processed by the Passport Service for residents in the UK this year alone.

Over 822,000 passports were issued in 2018, with more than 6,500 applying in a single day.

The Passport Service is expecting another record-breaking year in 2019, and is employing an extra 300 staff for its offices in Dublin, Balbriggan and Cork.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, says Brexit is playing a key role in the rise in British applications…………..