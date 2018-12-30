North West 10k Charities Call

The North West 10k committee is now inviting expressions of interest from charities to be beneficiaries from the 23rd run and walk which will take place on Sunday the 5th of May in Letterkenny.

Interested charities are invited to make their applications to Ann Condon, Grand Central, Complex, Canal Road, Letterkenny. Email anne@letterkennychamber.com.

The closing date for applications is Friday the 11th of January.

The 10k committee has already started planning for the Bank Holiday Sunday of May 5th.

Over the past 22 years a total of 776,882 euros has raised for over 30 charities.

Last year’s beneficiaries were Breastcare North West and the Diabetes Ireland (Donegal Branch) who each received 6,198 euros.