Sinn Fein’s Brexit spokesperson says there’s frustration among EU leaders because the deal on the table hasn’t been accepted.

European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker has called on the UK to “get its act together” on Brexit.

He’s told a German newspaper that talks can’t move onto a future trade deal until British MPs back the withdrawal agreement.

A vote on it is due to take place in the House of Commons in the next two weeks.

Sinn Fein’s Brexit spokesperson is David Cullinane: