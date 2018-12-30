Irish Coast Guard highlight ‘Stay afloat – Stay in Touch’ campaign in year-end review

The Irish Coast Guard says staying afloat and raising the alarm are crucial to surviving an emergency on the water.

In its end of year review the Coast Guard is continuing to highlight the Capacity to Raise the Alarm and Stay Afloat as essential elements to reducing loss of life on waterways.

The rescue agency says it saved over 400 people from potentially dying on the water this year.

Gerard O’Flynn is search and rescue operations manager with the Irish Coast Guard.

He says in a survival situation, the sooner rescuers are alerted, the better: