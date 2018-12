Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a women in the Annagry area of Donegal.

The body of a woman in her 50s was discovered at a house in the area on Thursday at approximately 3pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to the Morgue at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Investigating Gardaí are awaiting the results of a post mortem examination on the body which will determine the course their enquiries.