Donegal men appear in Australian court following alleged assault

Two Donegal men have appeared in court in Australia charged with an alleged assault on a 66 year old man.

Christopher McLaughlin, 24, and Nathan Kelly, 21, were charged with grievous bodily harm and affray after a 66-year-old man was found with critical injuries on the side of the road in Summer Hill in Sydney in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Irish Times reports the accused men are from Malin and Glengad respectively, having only arrived in Australia in past months.

Neither of the men applied for bail, and they’re due to appear before Burwood Local Court again on January 9th.