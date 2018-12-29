CAPITEN project applications for 2019 being sought

As part of the CAPITEN project applications from maritime festival & event organisers for 2019 are now being sought.

Only events held in County Donegal with a maritime theme or connection are eligible to apply.

The CAPITEN project is an EU Interreg funded project under the Atlantic Area Programme.

Donegal County Council is responsible for maritime festivals and events as part of the CAPITEN project and the aim is to grow and support them throughout Donegal.

The CAPITEN project will enhance Donegal’s international profile as a maritime destination of excellence with a range of excellent maritime festivals and events.

The funding call is now open and the deadline for applications is Friday 25th January 2019 at 5pm. A link to apply can be found at donegalcoco.ie.