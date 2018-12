Serious concern has been raised over what’s been described as an upsurge of car crime in the Creggan area of Derry over the Christmas holidays.

According to reports, cars have been driven erratically through the area late at night and that two vehicles had been set on fire.

It’s understood that several cars have also been damaged across the district in alleged hit and run incidents.

Local Cllr Kevin Campbell says residents are living in fear: