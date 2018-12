Road safety experts say Ireland has made progress when it comes to road safety – but there’s still room to improve.

2018 looks set to end with the fewest road deaths since records began.

However, Gardaí are continuing to urge motorists to slow down and never drink and drive.

Conor Faughnan of AA Ireland says more than 400 drivers were caught speeding on Irish roads on St Stephens Day, while 10 people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving on Christmas Day: